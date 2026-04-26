How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in DuPage / Cook County, April 13 to 19?

A condominium in Chicago that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 1,501 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $456,579, or $253 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.2 million, condominium at 11 East Walton Street, Apt. 4802

The sale of the condominium at 11 East Walton Street, Apt. 4802 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $4,200,000. The condo was built in 2008 and has a living area of 4,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,050. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 9.

2. $4.13 million, single-family home at 1425 North State Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1425 North State Parkway in Chicago. The price was $4.13 million. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 7,607 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $543. The home features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

3. $3.8 million, single-family home at 1841 North Orleans Street

The single-family home at 1841 North Orleans Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,800,000. The house was built in 1888. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

4. $3.55 million, condominium at 435 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 405

A 3,950-square-foot condominium at 435 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 405 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,550,000, $899 per square foot. The condo was built in 2021. The condo features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.

5. $3.5 million, single-family home at 576 Willow Road

A 5,198-square-foot single-family residence at 576 Willow Road in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,500,000, $673 per square foot. The house was built in 2022. The home features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

6. $3.4 million, five-bedroom house at 1837 North Fremont Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1837 North Fremont Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $3,400,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 4,662 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $729. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 3.

7. $3.35 million, single-family home at 861 Bell Lane

The single-family residence at 861 Bell Lane in Winnetka has new owners. The price was $3,350,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 4,418 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $758. The home features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 3.

8. $3.12 million, residential home at 4736 Grand Avenue

A 5,473-square-foot residential property at 4736 Grand Avenue in Western Springs has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,120,000, $570 per square foot. The home was built in 2017. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

9. $2.72 million, single-family home at 1462 West Hutchinson Street

A 4,084-square-foot single-family house at 1462 West Hutchinson Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,720,000, $666 per square foot. The house was built in 1909. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 3.

10. $2.56 million, five-bedroom house at 331 Sheridan Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 331 Sheridan Road in Winnetka. The price was $2.56 million. The house was built in 1950. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.