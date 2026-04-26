Four-bedroom home sells for $675,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 13456 Skyline Drive in Plainfield was sold on April 8, for $675,000, or $207 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 3,259 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,070-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,908-square-foot single-family house at 13428 Kerr Street, sold in December 2024, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,976-square-foot single-family home at 25738 West Sunnymere Drive sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $166.

· At 25761 West Sunnymere Drive, in April 2025, a 3,702-square-foot single-family home was sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.