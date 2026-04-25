Single-family home sells in Joliet for $363,000

A 1,850-square-foot single-family home has changed hands.

The house at 1112 Kim Court in Joliet was sold on April 9 for $363,000, or $196 per square foot. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,487 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 7104 Carbuck Court, in March 2025, a 1,874-square-foot single-family house was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· A 1,622-square-foot single-family residence at 7007 Weinberger Circle, sold in July 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· In April, a single-family house at 7001 Cornwall Drive sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $273.