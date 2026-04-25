Sale closed in Mendota: $158,000 for a single-family home built in 1870

A 2,386-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1870, has changed hands.

The house at 1008 Monroe Street in Mendota was sold on April 9 for $158,000, or $66 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Mendota that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,208-square-foot single-family residence at 1011 Chicago Street, sold in July 2025, for $202,500, a price per square foot of $168.

· At 1004 Wisconsin Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,478-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $142,500, a price per square foot of $96.

· In January, a 1,596-square-foot single-family residence at 1006 Illinois Avenue sold for $100,000, a price per square foot of $63.