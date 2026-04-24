What can $350,000 buy you in Kendall County in the week of April 13?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000

In April, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 1408 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,599 square feet, was built in 2000 and was sold for $350,000, which calculates to $219 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 8.

2. $346,000

Situated at 4 Amy Drive, Oswego, this single-family house, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in April for a price of $346,000, translating to $236 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1976, offers a living area of 1,468 square feet and sits on a 0.7-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 7.

3. $345,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 104 Augusta Road, Oswego, the home spans 1,668 square feet and was sold for $345,000, or $207 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,761-square-foot, and it was built in 1988. The deal was closed on April 8.

4. $342,000

For a price tag of $342,000 ($267 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1978 and located at 223 Pleasure Drive, Yorkville, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,282 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 14,810-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 9.

5. $315,000

Priced at $315,000 (equivalent to $176 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2003 and situated at 430 Sudbury Circle, Oswego, was sold in April. The home spans 1,790 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 9.