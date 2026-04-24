What can $300,000 buy you in McHenry County in the week of April 13?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

At $300,000 ($201 per square foot), the residential property located at 794 Pointe Drive, Crystal Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 2006, provides 1,490 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 30.

2. $300,000

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 3308 3rd Avenue, McHenry, the home spans 1,241 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $242 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 1924. The deal was closed on April 1.

3. $295,000

Priced at $295,000, this residential property situated at 1029 Draper Road, McHenry, was sold in April. The property comprises a 1,865-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 1.

4. $295,000

Situated at 542 Silver Aspen Circle, Crystal Lake, this residential property, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $295,000, translating to $170 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1992, offers a living area of 1,735 square feet and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on April 1.

5. $295,000

In March, a residential property, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 347 Milano Drive, Cary, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,310 square feet, was built in 2001 and was sold for $295,000, which calculates to $128 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.6 acres. The deal was closed on March 31.