What can $150,000 buy you in Bureau County, April 6-19?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Bureau County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $142,500

At $142,500, the single-family residence located at 108 West 6th Street, Spring Valley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1905, sits on a 6,390-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 25.

2. $126,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 304 Depot Street, Walnut, the house, built in 1946, was sold for $126,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 10,000 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 25.

3. $120,000

In March, a single-family house located at 405 East Van Buren Street, Ohio, changed ownership. The property was sold for $120,000. The lot size encompasses 11,250 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 31.

4. $106,000

Situated at 704 South Park Avenue, La Moille, this single-family home, was sold in March for a price of $106,000. The lot size is 9,000 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 25.

5. $94,000

For a price tag of $94,000, the single-family residence, located at 618PRINCET Rd, Princeton, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 1.9-acre lot. The deal was closed on March 23.