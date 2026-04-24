What $400,000 or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County, April 13 to 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

Situated at 211 West Hanover Place, Mount Prospect, this condominium, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in April for a price of $400,000, translating to $229 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1974, offers a living area of 1,750 square feet and sits on a 6.7-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 3.

2. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($266 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1960 and located at 2130 Westchester Boulevard, Westchester, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,505 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,535-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 6.

3. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $330 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1984 and situated at 9237 77th Avenue, Bridgeview, was sold in April. The home spans 1,211 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,260-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 3.

4. $400,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 517 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, the house, built in 1952, was sold for $400,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 9,148 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 3.

5. $400,000

In April, a condominium, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 7521 Brown Avenue, Unit G, Forest Park, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,550 square feet, was built in 1999 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $258 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1.3 acres. The deal was finalized on April 3.