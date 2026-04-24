What $200,000 or less gets you in La Salle County, April 13-19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $187,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 721 Adams Street, Ottawa, the home spans 988 square feet and was sold for $187,000, or $189 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,405-square-foot, and it was built in 1940. The transaction was completed on March 30.

2. $160,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 2711 Rock Street, Peru, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,728 square feet, was built in 1966 and was sold for $160,000, which calculates to $93 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,276 square feet. The deal was closed on April 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $160,000

Situated at 689 East Bluff Street, Marseilles, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $160,000, translating to $154 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1880, offers a living area of 1,036 square feet and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 2.

4. $153,500

At $153,500 ($194 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1214 University Avenue, Ottawa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1940, provides 792 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 2.

5. $153,000

Priced at $153,000 (equivalent to $155 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1922 and situated at 603 14th Street, Peru, was sold in April. The house spans 984 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 5,227-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 2.