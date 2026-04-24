What $200,000 can buy you in Ogle County, April 6 to 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000

Situated at 115 Katies Way, Mount Morris, this condominium, was sold in March for a price of $200,000. The lot size is 9,434 square feet. The deal was closed on March 27.

2. $188,500

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 5299 South Harlan Drive, Rochelle, the house spans 1,008 square feet and was sold for $188,500, or $187 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,812-square-foot, and it was built in 1967. The deal was finalized on March 27.

3. $187,000

At $187,000 ($149 per square foot), the single-family home located at 503 West Center Street, Mount Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property provides 1,253 square feet of living space. The property sits on an 8,711-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 27.

4. $155,000

For a price tag of $155,000, the single-family house, located at 302 South Prairie Avenue, Unit A, Polo, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 6,789-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 24.

5. $71,500

In March, a single-family house located at 406 West White Oak Road, Forreston, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,637 square feet, was built in 1945 and was sold for $71,500, which calculates to $44 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,749 square feet. The deal was closed on March 27.