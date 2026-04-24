What $150,000 can buy you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of April 13

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Lee County / Whiteside, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $150,000

Priced at $150,000, this single-family house situated at 903 7th Avenue, Sterling, was sold in April. The property comprises a 5,600-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 1.

2. $140,000

In March, a single-family residence located at 1122 Walnut Avenue, Dixon, changed ownership. The property, covering 752 square feet, was built in 1900 and was sold for $140,000, which calculates to $186 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,153 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $137,000

At $137,000 ($166 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 614 Cushing Street, Dixon, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1960, provides 825 square feet of living space, and sits on a 6,741-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $130,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 1024 Avery Avenue, Dixon, the house spans 1,088 square feet and was sold for $130,000, or $119 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 5,000-square-foot, and it was built in 1915. The transaction was completed on March 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $105,000

Situated at 602 6th Street, Fulton, this single-family home, was sold in March for a price of $105,000. The lot size is 2,880 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 30.