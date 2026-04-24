Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $465,000

The single-family residence located at 540 Pearl Street in Ottawa was sold on April 6, for $465,000, or $141 per square foot.

The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 3,303 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,969-square-foot single-family residence at 626 Congress Street, sold in May 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· In May 2025, a 3,440-square-foot single-family residence at 631 Pearl Street sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· At 326 Congress Street, in February, a 2,830-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $256,000, a price per square foot of $90.