Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Barrington

A 3,746-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 180 Weatherstone Road in Barrington was sold on April 15 for $1.1 million, or $294 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently changed hands:

· At 410 Shagbark Court, in March 2025, a 2,861-square-foot single-family home was sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,728-square-foot single-family house at 101 Tudor Drive, sold in October 2025, for $660,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,542-square-foot single-family house at 110 Tudor Drive sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.