Sale closed in Naperville: $950,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 4023 Juneberry Road in Naperville changed owners on April 8.

The 3,610-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $950,000, or $263 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,375 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 4003 Juneberry Road, in January 2025, a 4,317-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,410-square-foot single-family home at 4043 Juneberry Road, sold in January, for $975,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 4,027-square-foot single-family residence at 5327 Bamboo Lane sold for $1.02 million, a price per square foot of $253. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.