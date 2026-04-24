Orland Park: Four-bedroom home sells for $775,000

The single-family home located at 13147 Windward Trail in Orland Park was sold on April 16, for $775,000, or $291 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 2,660 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 3,403-square-foot single-family house at 8397 West 131st Street in Orland Park sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13049 South 83rd Court in Orland Park, in November 2025, a 2,786-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,166-square-foot single-family residence at 8445 West 131st Street in Orland Park, sold in September 2025, for $769,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.