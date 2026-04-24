Homes at or under $400,000 in Will County in the week of April 13

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000, the single-family home, located at 5 Crescent Place, Joliet, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 12,527-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 31.

2. $400,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 629 South Cooper Street, New Lenox, the home was sold for $400,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 12,074 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 1.

3. $387,000

Situated at 15405 South Joliet Road, Plainfield, this single-family house, was sold in April for a price of $387,000, translating to $208 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1914, offers a living area of 1,862 square feet and sits on an 11,289-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 2.

4. $385,000

In April, a single-family house located at 14808 West Bruce Road, Homer Glen, changed ownership. The property, built in 1975, was sold for $385,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

5. $382,000

Priced at $382,000 (equivalent to $227 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1975 and situated at 1401 Ottawa Drive, New Lenox, was sold in March. The house spans 1,680 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 31.