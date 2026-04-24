Homes at or under $150,000 in Kankakee County, April 13 to 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kankakee County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $150,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 276 West Second Street, Manteno, the home was sold for $150,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 4,500 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $135,000

Priced at $135,000, this single-family residence situated at 504 South Osborn Avenue, Kankakee, was sold in March. The property comprises a 7,250-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $135,000

Situated at 261 South Longwood Drive, Kankakee, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $135,000. The lot size is 7,200 square feet. The transaction was completed on March 30.

4. $120,000

For a price tag of $120,000, the single-family residence, located at 151 East Park Street, Chebanse, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 15,200-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $106,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 312 South Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee, changed ownership. The property was sold for $106,000. The lot size encompasses 3,960 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 2.