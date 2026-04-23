Single-family home in Algonquin goes for $500,000

A 2,622-square-foot single-family home, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 1850 White Oak Drive in Algonquin was sold on April 14 for $500,000, or $191 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,764-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,528-square-foot single-family residence at 1981 White Oak Drive, sold in July 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· At 1980 Peach Tree Lane, in September 2025, a 2,261-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $243.

· In February 2025, a 2,508-square-foot single-family residence at 1751 Haverford Drive sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $183.