Four-bedroom house sells for $2.05 million in La Grange

A single-family home located at 1300 West Maple Avenue in La Grange has a new owner since April 14.

The 3,684-square-foot home, built in 2008, was sold for $2.05 million, or $557 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,200 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 3,670-square-foot single-family residence at 207 West Leitch Avenue in La Grange sold for $1.38 million, a price per square foot of $375. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 2,408-square-foot single-family house at 428 South Edgewood Avenue in La Grange, sold in November 2025, for $1.17 million, a price per square foot of $485. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4426 West Harvey Avenue in La Grange, in March 2025, a 2,334-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $527. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.