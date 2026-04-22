Single-family home sells for $1.52 million in Glen Ellyn

A single-family residence located at 583 Phillips Avenue in Glen Ellyn changed owners on April 7.

The 3,905-square-foot home, built in 1915, was sold for $1.52 million, or $390 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family house at 275 Merton Avenue, sold in April, for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $375. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family home at 297 Van Damin Avenue sold for $1.53 million, a price per square foot of $361. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 171 Sunset Avenue, in March, a 3,734-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $428. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.