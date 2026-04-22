Residential home sells for $452,500 in McHenry

A 2,208-square-foot residential property, built in 2018, has changed hands.

The home at 3109 Talismon Lane in McHenry was sold on April 9 for $452,500, or $205 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for three cars. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A residential property at 3203 Kendall Crossing in McHenry, sold in April, for $529,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 2945 Payton Crossing in McHenry, in September 2025, a residential property was sold for $385,000.