Three-bedroom house in Joliet goes for $395,000

A 1,658-square-foot single-family home, built in 1972, has changed hands.

The home at 2512 Lockner Boulevard in Joliet was sold on April 6 for $395,000, or $238 per square foot. This three-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with electric heating. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,156-square-foot single-family house at 2521 Von Esch Road in Joliet sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· A 1,664-square-foot single-family residence at 3800 Amber Court in Joliet, sold in December 2025, for $344,500, a price per square foot of $207.

· At 3552 Holly Lynn Lane in Joliet, in January 2025, a 2,166-square-foot single-family home was sold for $375,900, a price per square foot of $174. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.