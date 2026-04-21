Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $525,000

A 3,124-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 13817 Meadow Lane in Plainfield was sold on April 6 for $525,000, or $168 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,796 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 3,411-square-foot single-family home at 13825 Trillium Lane sold for $536,250, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13842 Meadow Lane, in March 2025, a 3,124-square-foot single-family house was sold for $472,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,688-square-foot single-family residence at 25048 Michele Drive, sold in September 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $203.