Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $820,000

The single-family home located at 461 West Grantley Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 8, for $820,000, or $509 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,610 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 241 North West Avenue, sold in March, for $466,666, a price per square foot of $336.

· At 566 West Comstock Avenue, in March, a 1,699-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· In March, a single-family residence at 568 North West Avenue sold for $419,000, a price per square foot of $363.