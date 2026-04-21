Single-family home sells for $251,000 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 812 Kelly Avenue in Joliet changed owners on April 6.

The 1,036-square-foot house, built in 1916, was sold for $251,000, or $242 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,723 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· A 1,176-square-foot single-family residence at 822 North Raynor Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $228,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· In November 2025, a 1,176-square-foot single-family home at 718 Plainfield Road sold for $129,367, a price per square foot of $110.

· At 819 Oakland Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,188-square-foot single-family home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $278.