Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.65 million for a four-bedroom house

The new single-family residence located at 611 South Prospect Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 8, for $1.65 million, or $503 per square foot.

The home, built in 2025, has an interior space of 3,280 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· A single-family house at 637 South Prospect Avenue, sold in March, for $995,000, a price per square foot of $460.

· In March, a single-family home at 762 South Saylor Avenue sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $413. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 500 South Kenilworth Avenue, in March, a 7,105-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.8 million, a price per square foot of $253. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.