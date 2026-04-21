Residential home sells for $370,000 in Algonquin

A residential property located at 5120 Pleasant View Drive in Algonquin changed owners on April 6.

The 3,668-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $370,000, or $101 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,984 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 102 Center Street in Algonquin, in January, a 1,563-square-foot residential property was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a residential property at 21 Division Street in Algonquin sold for $238,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.