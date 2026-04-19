Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported in the week of April 6

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.13 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 131 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $396,522. The average price per square foot was $220.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.13 million, single-family home at 745 Reserve Drive

The single-family residence at 745 Reserve Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,125,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.

2. $1 million, single-family home at 301 Country Club Place

The sale of the single-family house at 301 Country Club Place in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,861 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $537. The house features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 31.

3. $925,000, four-bedroom home at 1145 Keim Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1145 Keim Court in Geneva. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 2,894 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $320. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 2.

4. $857,500, single-family home at 5N975 East Sunset Views Drive

A 3,972-square-foot single-family home at 5N975 East Sunset Views Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $857,500, $216 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

5. $850,000, four-bedroom house at 2441 Bird Lane

The single-family residence at 2441 Bird Lane in Batavia has new owners. The price was $850,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 1.

6. $840,000, residential home at 40W412 Winchester Way

The sale of the residential property at 40W412 Winchester Way in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $840,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,910 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The deal was closed on April 2.

7. $800,000, single-family home at 39W722 Benton Lane

A 3,374-square-foot single-family house at 39W722 Benton Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $237 per square foot. The transaction was completed on March 31.

8. $777,500, four-bedroom home at 2007 Gillenwater Street

The single-family home at 2007 Gillenwater Street in Batavia has new owners. The price was $777,500. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,876 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

9. $760,000, single-family home at 3440 Heartland Drive

A 3,123-square-foot single-family residence at 3440 Heartland Drive in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $760,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.

10. $720,000, four-bedroom house at 718 Prairie Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 718 Prairie Street in St. Charles. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 3,329 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $216. The home features four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.