Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $546,000

A 3,214-square-foot single-family home, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 1088 Homestead Drive in Yorkville was sold on April 6 for $546,000, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a single-family residence at 1187 Wheatland Court sold for $593,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,502-square-foot single-family house at 1154 Heartland Drive, sold in March 2025, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1161 Kate Drive, in March, a 2,942-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.