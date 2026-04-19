Joliet: Single-family home goes for $312,000

The recently built single-family home located at 1006 Summit Street in Joliet was sold on April 1, for $312,000, or $201 per square foot.

The home, built in 2023, has an interior space of 1,553 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 5,671 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1018 Elizabeth Street, in July 2025, a single-family house was sold for $165,000.

· In December 2024, a 1,654-square-foot single-family residence at 915 Summit Street sold for $175,000, a price per square foot of $106.

· A 1,576-square-foot single-family residence at 1028 Elizabeth Street, sold in August 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.