How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County in the week of April 6?

A residential home in Prairie Grove that sold for $630,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 78 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $328,428. The average price per square foot was $195.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $630,000, residential home at 3025 Fox Court

A 3,037-square-foot residential property at 3025 Fox Court in Prairie Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $630,000, $207 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 23.

2. $629,000, residential home at 14 Margate Court

The residential property at 14 Margate Court in Lake In The Hills has new owners. The price was $629,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,671 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $135. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 24.

3. $560,000, residential home at 4 Kenilworth Court

The sale of the residential property at 4 Kenilworth Court in Cary has been finalized. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,735 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

4. $550,000, residential home at 145 South Oakleaf Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 145 South Oakleaf Road in Algonquin. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 3,190 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $540,000, residential home at 205 Shipland Drive

A 3,116-square-foot residential property at 205 Shipland Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 25.

6. $525,000, residential home at 601 Woods Creek Lane

The sale of the residential property at 601 Woods Creek Lane in Algonquin has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,969 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 25.

7. $520,000, residential home at 1820 Crofton Drive

A 2,719-square-foot residential property at 1820 Crofton Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $520,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 23.

8. $515,000, single-family home at 2303 Fox Bluff Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2303 Fox Bluff Lane in Spring Grove. The price was $515,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,983 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.

9. $495,000, residential home at 10122 Jonamac Avenue

The residential property at 10122 Jonamac Avenue in Huntley has new owners. The price was $495,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

10. $488,000, residential home at 1439 Lowe Drive

A 2,943-square-foot residential property at 1439 Lowe Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $488,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 27.