Four-bedroom house sells in Batavia for $850,000

A 4,124-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 2441 Bird Lane in Batavia was sold on April 1 for $850,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 13,803-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2559 Bird Lane, in October 2025, a 4,220-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· A 5,137-square-foot single-family house at 2624 Barker Drive, sold in June 2025, for $884,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,887-square-foot single-family home at 2442 Big Woods Drive sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $230.