Single-family home sells in South Elgin for $495,000

The single-family home located at 15 South Conway Court in South Elgin was sold on April 6, for $495,000, or $166 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,979 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1081 South Woodcliff Drive, in February 2025, a 2,137-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· In August 2025, a 2,505-square-foot single-family house at 553 North Haverhill Lane sold for $463,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,696-square-foot single-family residence at 1051 South Woodcliff Drive, sold in October 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.