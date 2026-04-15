Three-bedroom house in Woodstock sells for $405,000

A 2,507-square-foot single-family house, built in 2022, has changed hands.

The recently built home at 2006 Serenity Lane in Woodstock was sold on April 1 for $405,000, or $162 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2114 Greenview Drive, in May 2025, a 2,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,654-square-foot single-family home at 2112 Serenity Lane sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,990-square-foot single-family home at 2101 Red Barn Court, sold in October 2025, for $399,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.