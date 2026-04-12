What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported March 30-April 5?

A single-family home in Richmond that sold for $787,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 65 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $381,738. The average price per square foot was $212.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $787,000, single-family home at 9206 North Clark Road

The single-family home at 9206 North Clark Road in Richmond has new owners. The price was $787,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,631 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $483. The deal was finalized on March 17.

2. $775,000, single-family home at 2911 Hanging Fen Court

A 2,748-square-foot single-family house at 2911 Hanging Fen Court in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $775,000, $282 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on March 16.

3. $745,000, single-family home at 3260 Nottingham Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3260 Nottingham Drive in Algonquin has been finalized. The price was $745,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,133 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 19.

4. $737,500, single-family home at 1801 Anthony Lane

A 3,266-square-foot single-family residence at 1801 Anthony Lane in Lakemoor has been sold. The total purchase price was $737,500, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was closed on March 16.

5. $707,500, single-family home at 7 Birchwood Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7 Birchwood Court in Lake In The Hills. The price was $707,500. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 4,226 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

6. $700,000, rural residence at 19905 State Line Road

A 2,032-square-foot rural residence at 19905 State Line Road in Harvard has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $344 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features 10 bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

7. $680,000, single-family home at 11809 Strawberry Lane

A 4,036-square-foot single-family house at 11809 Strawberry Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $168 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on March 18.

8. $675,000, four-bedroom house at 18013 Saint Andrews Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 18013 Saint Andrews Drive in Marengo has been finalized. The price was $675,000. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

9. $625,000, single-family home at 5301 Autumn Way

The single-family home at 5301 Autumn Way in Johnsburg has new owners. The price was $625,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,160 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The transaction was completed on March 17.

10. $599,000, single-family home at 7814 North Pillow Hill Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 7814 North Pillow Hill Road in Spring Grove. The price was $599,000. The house was built in 1929 and the living area totals 3,350 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was finalized on March 16.