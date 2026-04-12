What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Bureau County, March 30-April 5?

A condominium in Princeton that sold for $355,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County during the past week.

The county saw a total of eight residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $157,438. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $355,000, condominium at 815 East Thompson Street

The sale of the condominium at 815 East Thompson Street in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $355,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

2. $355,000, single-family home at 201 Justice Lane

The single-family home at 201 Justice Lane in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $355,000. The house was built in 2021. The deal was finalized on March 19.

3. $147,500, single-family home at 225 North Randolph Street

The single-family house at 225 North Randolph Street in Princeton has new owners. The price was $147,500. The transaction was completed on March 18.

4. $140,000, single-family home at 711 Pulaski Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 711 Pulaski Street in Spring Valley. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1976. The deal was closed on March 17.

5. $88,000, single-family home at 311 East Erie Street

The single-family home at 311 East Erie Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $88,000. The house was built in 1895. The deal was finalized on March 17.

6. $85,000, single-family home at 131 West Erie Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 131 West Erie Street in Spring Valley has been finalized. The price was $85,000. The transaction was completed on March 13.

7. $65,000, single-family home at 512 Main Street

The single-family house at 512 Main Street in Dalzell has been sold. The total purchase price was $65,000. The house was built in 1905. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

8. $24,000, single-family home at 207 West Washington Street

The single-family residence at 207 West Washington Street in Dover has been sold. The total purchase price was $24,000. The home was built in 1922. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.