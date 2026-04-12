What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Grundy County, reported March 30 to April 5?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $685,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 28 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $314,357. The average price per square foot was $181.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $685,000, single-family home at 2804 Ninovan Lane

A 2,956-square-foot single-family residence at 2804 Ninovan Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $685,000, $232 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on March 13.

2. $485,000, single-family home at 26152 South White Oak Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 26152 South White Oak Trail in Channahon. The price was $485,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

3. $485,000, single-family home at 3030 South Berta Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 3030 South Berta Road in Braceville has been finalized. The price was $485,000. The home was built in 1981 and has a living area of 5,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $92. The house features five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 25.

4. $465,000, single-family home at 505 Edgewater Drive

The single-family residence at 505 Edgewater Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $465,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,452 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was closed on March 10.

5. $425,000, single-family home at 25749 South Yellow Pine Drive

A 2,564-square-foot single-family residence at 25749 South Yellow Pine Drive in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $425,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on March 9.

6. $392,000, single-family home at 605 High Grove Drive

The single-family residence at 605 High Grove Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $392,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $159. The transaction was completed on March 25.

7. $379,000, single-family home at 1420 Marigold Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1420 Marigold Lane in Minooka. The price was $379,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The transaction was completed on March 2.

8. $369,500, single-family home at 110 Hickory Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 110 Hickory Lane in Morris has been finalized. The price was $369,500. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,152 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. The deal was finalized on March 3.

9. $335,000, single-family home at 185 Jacqueline Street

A 1,891-square-foot single-family residence at 185 Jacqueline Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $335,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The deal was closed on March 2.

10. $328,000, residential home at 1227 Wabena Avenue

A 1,920-square-foot residential property at 1227 Wabena Avenue in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $328,000, $171 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on March 4.