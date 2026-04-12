Single-family home sells for $355,000 in Princeton

A single-family house, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The house at 201 Justice Lane in Princeton was sold on March 19. The purchase price was $355,000. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,501 square feet.

These nearby homes in Princeton have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 706 East Central Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $195,000.

· At 219 South 5th Street, in March, a single-family residence was sold for $325,000.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 504 Harvey Drive sold for $220,000.