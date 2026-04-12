How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported March 30-April 5?

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.
In the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $206,288. The average price per square foot was $152.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $400,000, single-family home at 5449 South Branch Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5449 South Branch Court in Rochelle. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,474 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on March 9.
2. $340,000, single-family home at 4415 South Chana Road
A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 4415 South Chana Road in Chana has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $262 per square foot. The transaction was completed on March 9.
3. $300,000, single-family home at 207 South 1st Street
A 1,568-square-foot single-family house at 207 South 1st Street in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $191 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on March 13.
4. $295,000, single-family home at 14944 South Steward Road
The single-family house at 14944 South Steward Road in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $295,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,787 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on March 11.
5. $283,000, single-family home at 5514 South Forester Drive
The sale of the single-family home at 5514 South Forester Drive in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $283,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,638 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was closed on March 12.
6. $250,000, single-family home at 305 West Pershing Street
The single-family residence at 305 West Pershing Street in Stillman Valley has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,108 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The deal was finalized on March 9.
7. $250,000, single-family home at 726 Golden Prairie Drive
A 1,495-square-foot single-family house at 726 Golden Prairie Drive in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $167 per
8. $216,000, single-family home at 311 South Chestnut Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 311 South Chestnut Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $216,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $94. The transaction was completed on March 13.
9. $210,600, single-family home at 100 Windover Park Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 100 Windover Park Drive in Rochelle. The price was $210,600. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $125. The deal was closed on March 10.
10. $197,500, property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8
The property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8 in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $197,500. The transaction was completed on March 11.