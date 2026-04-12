How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported March 30-April 5?

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $206,288. The average price per square foot was $152.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 5449 South Branch Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5449 South Branch Court in Rochelle. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 2,474 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on March 9.

2. $340,000, single-family home at 4415 South Chana Road

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence at 4415 South Chana Road in Chana has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $262 per square foot. The transaction was completed on March 9.

3. $300,000, single-family home at 207 South 1st Street

A 1,568-square-foot single-family house at 207 South 1st Street in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $191 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on March 13.

4. $295,000, single-family home at 14944 South Steward Road

The single-family house at 14944 South Steward Road in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $295,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,787 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on March 11.

5. $283,000, single-family home at 5514 South Forester Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 5514 South Forester Drive in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $283,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,638 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was closed on March 12.

6. $250,000, single-family home at 305 West Pershing Street

The single-family residence at 305 West Pershing Street in Stillman Valley has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,108 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The deal was finalized on March 9.

7. $250,000, single-family home at 726 Golden Prairie Drive

A 1,495-square-foot single-family house at 726 Golden Prairie Drive in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $167 per

8. $216,000, single-family home at 311 South Chestnut Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 311 South Chestnut Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $216,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $94. The transaction was completed on March 13.

9. $210,600, single-family home at 100 Windover Park Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 100 Windover Park Drive in Rochelle. The price was $210,600. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $125. The deal was closed on March 10.

10. $197,500, property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8

The property at 101 East Chicago Avenue, Unit 8 in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $197,500. The transaction was completed on March 11.