How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside, reported March 30 to April 5?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $365,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

The county saw a total of 16 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $146,042, or $131 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $365,000, single-family home at 1432 Eustace Drive

A 1,911-square-foot single-family residence at 1432 Eustace Drive in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $365,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. The deal was finalized on March 3.

2. $360,000, single-family home at 1151 Melugins Grove Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1151 Melugins Grove Road in Compton has been finalized. The price was $360,000. The home was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,366 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 11.

3. $190,000, single-family home at 1525 Eadens Place

A 1,023-square-foot single-family residence at 1525 Eadens Place in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $190,000, $186 per square foot. The house was built in 2020. The deal was closed on March 9.

4. $159,000, single-family home at 219 Willett Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 219 Willett Avenue in Dixon. The price was $159,000. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 916 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The transaction was completed on March 2.

5. $155,000, single-family home at 1414 Ann Avenue

The single-family residence at 1414 Ann Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $155,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was finalized on March 6.

6. $145,000, single-family home at 362 West Lahman Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 362 West Lahman Street in Franklin Grove has been finalized. The price was $145,000. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The deal was closed on March 11.

7. $142,500, single-family home at 2006 Avenue D

A 1,790-square-foot single-family home at 2006 Avenue D in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $142,500, $80 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

8. $142,000, single-family home at 1003 West 2nd Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1003 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls. The price was $142,000. The deal was closed on March 17.

9. $124,000, single-family home at 400 7th Avenue

The single-family house at 400 7th Avenue in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $124,000. The transaction was completed on March 17.

10. $120,000, single-family home at 443 Maple Lane

A 1,052-square-foot single-family residence at 443 Maple Lane in Paw Paw has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1970. The deal was closed on March 10.