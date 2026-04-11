Week of March 9: Best residential property deals in Bureau County

A single-family home in Dalzell that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Bureau County in the past four weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Bureau County over the last week was $176,929. The average price per square foot was $193. A total of 21 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,326 square feet and five bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $65,000, single-family home at 512 Main Street

The sale of the single-family house at 512 Main Street in Dalzell has been finalized. The price was $65,000. The home was built in 1905. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

2. $85,000, single-family home at 131 West Erie Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 131 West Erie Street in Spring Valley. The price was $85,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

3. $88,000, single-family home at 311 East Erie Street

The single-family residence at 311 East Erie Street in Spring Valley has new owners. The price was $88,000. The house was built in 1895. The transaction was completed on March 17.

4. $90,000, single-family home at 1118 South Euclid Avenue

The single-family house at 1118 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $90,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

5. $105,000, rural residence at 107 East Long Street

The rural residence at 107 East Long Street in Ohio has been sold. The total purchase price was $105,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

6. $140,000, single-family home at 711 Pulaski Street

The single-family home at 711 Pulaski Street in Spring Valley has new owners. The price was $140,000. The home was built in 1976. The transaction was completed on March 17.

7. $147,000, single-family home at 308 North Main Street

The single-family residence at 308 North Main Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $147,000. The deal was finalized on March 9.

8. $147,500, single-family home at 225 North Randolph Street

The sale of the single-family house at 225 North Randolph Street in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $147,500. The deal was closed on March 18.