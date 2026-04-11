Single-family home in Princeton goes for $410,000

The single-family home located at 2555 Ridgefield Road in Princeton was sold on March 18. The purchase price was $410,000.

The house was built in 1968. The property sits on a 2.3-acre lot.

Other homes in Princeton have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family house at 2710 Woodside Drive, sold in June 2025, for $300,000.

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 1715 Deerfield Road sold for $225,000.

· At 12369 Il Highway 26, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $222,500.