What can $150,000 buy you in Bureau County, March 9-April 5?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Bureau County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $147,500

For a price tag of $147,500, the single-family residence, located at 225 North Randolph Street, Princeton, changed hands in March. The property comprises a 5,850-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 18.

2. $147,000

At $147,000, the single-family home located at 308 North Main Street, Princeton, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The property sits on a 5,941-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 9.

3. $140,000

Situated at 711 Pulaski Street, Spring Valley, this single-family house, was sold in March for a price of $140,000. The property, constructed in 1976, sits on a 14,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 17.

4. $105,000

Priced at $105,000, this rural residence situated at 107 East Long Street, Ohio, was sold in March. The property comprises a 1.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 9.

5. $90,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 1118 South Euclid Avenue, Princeton, changed ownership. The property was sold for $90,000. The lot size encompasses 9,170 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.