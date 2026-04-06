Single-family home sells in Hinsdale for $7.15 million

A single-family residence located at 719 South Park Avenue in Hinsdale has a new owner since March 24.

The 7,514-square-foot house, built in 2021, was sold for $7.15 million, or $952 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for four cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1 acre.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, an 11,240-square-foot single-family home at 820 South Park Avenue sold for $5.6 million, a price per square foot of $498. The home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

· A 10,564-square-foot single-family house at 818 South Elm Street, sold in September 2025, for $5.9 million, a price per square foot of $559. The home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

· At 208 East 6th Street, in September 2025, a 6,974-square-foot single-family home was sold for $4.45 million, a price per square foot of $638. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.