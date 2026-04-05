What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County in the week of March 23?

A single-family home in Elburn that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 74 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $446,716, or $229 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.5 million, five-bedroom home at 41W150 Campton Hills Road

The sale of the single-family home at 41W150 Campton Hills Road in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $2,500,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 10,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 16.

2. $1.4 million, single-family home at 716 North 3rd Avenue

The single-family house at 716 North 3rd Avenue in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,395,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,536 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $395. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 17.

3. $1.35 million, single-family home at 3723 Grand View Court

A 4,274-square-foot single-family residence at 3723 Grand View Court in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,350,000, $316 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The house features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 17.

4. $1.15 million, single-family home at 17N431 Oak Knoll Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 17N431 Oak Knoll Lane in West Dundee. The price was $1.15 million. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 4,028 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The deal was closed on March 16.

5. $940,000, three-bedroom home at 38 Bluestone Drive

A 2,582-square-foot single-family house at 38 Bluestone Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $940,000, $364 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 16.

6. $689,500, single-family home at 335 Denton Lane

The single-family residence at 335 Denton Lane in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $689,500. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,629 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

7. $670,000, four-bedroom home at 4308 Royal Windyne Court

A 2,673-square-foot single-family home at 4308 Royal Windyne Court in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $670,000, $251 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

8. $635,000, single-family home at 43W701 Willow Creek Drive

A 3,625-square-foot single-family house at 43W701 Willow Creek Drive in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $635,000, $175 per square foot. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 16.

9. $635,000, single-family home at 43W795 Willow Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 43W795 Willow Creek Drive in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $635,000. The house living area totals 3,847 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

10. $622,500, four-bedroom home at 1206 Beckman Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1206 Beckman Lane in Batavia. The price was $622,500. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,738 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 13.