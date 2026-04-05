Single-family home sells for $147,500 in Princeton

The single-family home located at 225 North Randolph Street in Princeton was sold on March 18. The purchase price was $147,500.

The lot of the property covers an area of 5,850 square feet.

Other homes in Princeton have recently been sold nearby:

· At 16 North 1st Street, in February 2025, a single-family house was sold for $117,000.

· In December 2024, a single-family residence at 505 North Wilmot Street sold for $113,000.

· A single-family residence at 308 North Main Street, sold in March, for $147,000.