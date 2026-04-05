Single-family home in Villa Park goes for $765,000

The single-family residence located at 1440 South Euclid Avenue in Villa Park was sold on March 13, for $765,000, or $243 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 3,152 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Villa Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a 3,112-square-foot single-family residence at 305 East Harrison Street sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· At 1240 South Oakland Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,197-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $392,000, a price per square foot of $327.

· A 1,066-square-foot single-family residence at 1355 South Wayside Drive, sold in April 2025, for $588,000, a price per square foot of $552.