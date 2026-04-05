How much were the top 10 most expensive properties sales in McHenry County, March 23 to 29?

A single-family home in Barrington that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 63 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $375,373, or $210 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.2 million, single-family home at 3 Saville Row

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3 Saville Row in Barrington. The price was $1.2 million. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 10,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $120. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 11.

2. $741,000, five-bedroom house at 4111 Steeple Run

The single-family house at 4111 Steeple Run in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $741,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,766 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.

3. $580,000, residential home at 6417 Juniper Drive

The sale of the residential property at 6417 Juniper Drive in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $580,000. The transaction was completed on March 13.

4. $550,000, single-family home at 3106 Taylor Court

A 2,886-square-foot single-family residence at 3106 Taylor Court in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $550,000, $191 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on March 12.

5. $545,000, single-family home at 8413 Saint Moritz Drive

A 2,249-square-foot single-family house at 8413 Saint Moritz Drive in Spring Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $545,000, $242 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 12.

6. $540,000, single-family home at 6 Camberwell Court

The single-family residence at 6 Camberwell Court in Algonquin has new owners. The price was $540,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,303 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The deal was closed on March 12.

7. $534,000, property at 9946 Edgebrook Lane

The property at 9946 Edgebrook Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $534,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

8. $531,500, single-family home at 760 Regal Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 760 Regal Lane in Algonquin. The price was $531,500. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 2,338 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The deal was finalized on March 13.

9. $525,000, three-bedroom house at 1026 Heron Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 1026 Heron Way in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 11.

10. $525,000, single-family home at 1083 Williamsbury Drive

A 2,739-square-foot single-family home at 1083 Williamsbury Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $525,000, $192 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 13.