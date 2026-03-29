What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County, reported March 16-22?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 37 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $347,514. The average price per square foot was $202.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $910,000, single-family home at 13302 Rosewood Lane

The single-family residence at 13302 Rosewood Lane in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $910,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,615 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.

2. $835,000, four-bedroom house at 135 Country Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 135 Country Lane in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $835,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,622 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 6.

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3. $543,000, property at 2566 Rourke Drive, Unit D1

A sale has been finalized for the property at 2566 Rourke Drive, Unit D1 in Aurora. The price was $543,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,691 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 2.

4. $541,500, single-family home at 52 Oak Creek Drive

A 3,465-square-foot single-family home at 52 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $541,500, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

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5. $500,000, single-family home at 1918 Crosswind Drive

A 2,627-square-foot single-family house at 1918 Crosswind Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $190 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.

6. $475,000, single-family home at 15 Navajo Court

A 2,056-square-foot single-family residence at 15 Navajo Court in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $475,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

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7. $459,000, single-family home at 2002 Havenhill Drive

The single-family home at 2002 Havenhill Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $459,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,926 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The deal was closed on March 5.

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8. $430,000, single-family home at 1024 Independence Boulevard

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1024 Independence Boulevard in Yorkville. The price was $430,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,002 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $416,000, single-family home at 7603 Locust Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 7603 Locust Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $416,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,458 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $410,000, four-bedroom house at 82 Ashlawn Avenue

A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 82 Ashlawn Avenue in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $410,000, $253 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 6.