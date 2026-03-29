Single-family home sells in Rochelle for $182,000

A single-family residence located at 1170 Westview Drive in Rochelle has a new owner since March 2.

The 1,368-square-foot home, built in 1956, was sold for $182,000, or $133 per square foot. This is a single-story house.

These nearby homes in Rochelle have also recently changed hands:

· At 1249 Westview Drive, in May 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family house was sold for $216,000, a price per square foot of $189.

· A 1,476-square-foot single-family home at 1120 Westview Drive, sold in June 2025, for $165,000, a price per square foot of $112.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 937 North 12th Street sold for $158,000.